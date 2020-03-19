The previously scheduled performance of a popular youth theatre event has been canceled.

"We have been monitoring the unprecedented and rapidly-changing situation around the Coronavirus and following recommendations from health professionals and local, state and federal officials," Mary Lou VanDeventer, administrator of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council said. "The advice coming from all levels of health professionals is to practice “social distancing” and avoid large crowds, which can be very difficult to accomplish in a theatre environment.

"We have no alternative but to cancel the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s performance of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, Tuesday April 7, 6 p.m., Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. We sincerely regret having to take this action but find it necessary to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Your safety and health is our priority!"