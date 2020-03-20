Joining most other businesses with customer contact, GRM Networks is taking measures, during this uncertain time, to ensure the continued delivery of quality service to its customers while protecting the health of its employees and the general public, according to a press release from Carol Hein, marketing representative with GRM said.

The cooperative is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of customers and employees:

Lobbies at all GRM Networks, LTC Networks and SCC Networks business offices will be closed through Monday, April 13. This includes the business offices at Bethany, Leon and Princeton. Employees will continue to report to work and deliver the communications services you need. Eliminating the Internet installation fee for the next 60 days to facilitate delivery of service to everyone that needs it. For those who do not have access to the Internet, GRM Networks is working to enable free public Wi-Fi available through GRM business offices and the 48 central office buildings throughout GRM Networks territory. The 24/7 tech support line is 800-721-2577.

Business offices may be reached at the following numbers:

GRM Networks Princeton: 800-451-2301 GRM Networks Leon: 800-551-1940 SCC Networks: 800-782-7932 LTC Networks: 877-742-5553

Hein said, before a technician is dispatched to a location, a CSR will ask customers

questions to determine if anyone at that location is sick with any illness that can be spread person-to-person. The technician will then ask those questions again prior to entering any location. If needed, there are many things that can be done to repair service that does not involve entering the location. All service and installation will continue at healthy locations.

GRM Networks will continue to operate under these guidelines until further notice.