Commencement at North Central Missouri College (NCMC) has been canceled.

“In compliance with precautionary measures being taken by North Central Missouri College due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), North Central Missouri College has canceled both 2020 Commencement ceremonies that were planned for May 9,” Kristi Harris, chief of staff at NCMC said. “There are no plans to reschedule the event at this time, but NCMC will be honoring our graduates through various capacities on our website, social media and other outlets. More information regarding our plans for alternative commencement celebrations will be forthcoming.”

For a complete and updated list regarding NCMC cancellations and postponements, visit https://www.ncmissouri.edu/cancellations/.