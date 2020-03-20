The incident occurred following a traffic stop/investigation in Wheeling.

At about 9 p.m., Thursday night, a Livingston County Deputy shot and killed a man.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the deputy had stopped the vehicle and began an investigation in Wheeling when the deputy “reportedly experienced problems with the adult male driver,” Cox said.

“During the incident, a deputy sheriff shot the individual who was later pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center,” Cox added. “We also had a deputy sheriff treated at and later released from Hedrick Medical Center.”

On Thursday evening Sheriff Cox requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC handle the investigation.

“In fairness to everyone involved, we want to make sure we know everything that happened,” Cox said. “The victim’s family wants the truth, my department wants the truth. We want everyone to have the truth.”

He noted that no other information would be released at this time from his office. A public information officer with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in St. Joseph also declined to release additional information on Friday.

“At a later date, we will have information to be released, I am not sure what time frame that will be, but we will release the information as the investigation allows,” Cox said.

Cox has been sheriff in Livingston County since January 2001, and a member of law enforcement in Chillicothe and the county since 1985, he says he cannot remember a deputy-involved shooting since then.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is a normal procedure for an officer-involved shooting.