OATS Transit has announced that from now through at least April 6, the company will only provide essential service transportation

Essential service transportation is defined as dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping, food banks, etc.

“This is a difficult decision and one we are not taking lightly, but it is the right thing to do during this national crisis,” said Dorothy Yeager executive director. Individuals who are sick should stay home.

Several measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of everyone onboard the buses:

Drivers are doing routine cleaning and disinfecting on the buses throughout the day, and cleaning surfaces that riders may come into contact with.

The number of people on each bus will be limited to ensure safe distances for riders and drivers.

Non-essential appointments should be delayed if possible to limit exposure.

During the COVID-19 crisis, riders should expect drivers to refrain from touching any personal belongings and packages. We ask riders to be understanding and prepared for this adjustment to our normal routine.

“A number of partnering agencies have already closed or cut back operations such as nursing homes, senior centers, workshops and day programs. This has dramatically reduced ridership and helps lessen the spread of germs,” Jill Stedem, administrative and development director of OATS said. “The safety of the public and OATS Transit employees is our top priority.”

Updates will be made on the website at www.oatstransit.org/health or on Facebook at facebook.com/oatstransit.