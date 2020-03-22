Just one week ago, Missouri had five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Boone County had none.

Now, Missouri has 90 confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services, including three deaths. Those numbers, however, were last updated at 9 p.m. Saturday and were outdated when posted.

The state count does not include five of 15 cases in Boone County or new cases discovered Saturday in Callaway County, which now has five cases, or in Adair, Moniteau and Perry counties, which have one each. The state count is does not reflect the current counts in St. Louis and there were cases reported at Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base.

There were no new cases in Boone County reported since the data was updated Saturday, Columbia city spokesman Steve Sapp wrote in an email Sunday morning.

At least five state cases cases are tied to Temple Israel's preschool in Creve Coeur. The synagogue said in a statement late Saturday that a total of four teachers have now tested positive for COVID-19. A parent of a child at the preschool has also tested positive.

All five are either recovering at home or are no longer symptomatic, according to the synagogue.

The synagogue noted that the parent attended Temple Israel's Purim Carnival on March 8. The event celebrates the saving of the Jews from a threatened massacre in ancient Persia.

The synagogue closed its schools for the remainder of the academic year, which was scheduled to end May 15.

Columbia, along with the state, has banned gatherings of 10+ people, excluding grocery stores, child care centers and other essential venues. Kansas City and St. Louis have issued mandatory stay-at-home orders.

St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday.

Kristy Wilson Bowers, an assistant professor with the University of Missouri’s Department of History, said that history shows that though mandates like those work, they’re difficult to execute.

"It is really hard to make people stay away from each other," she said. "People don’t like being told what they can and cannot do."

Wilson Bowers is an historian of medicine, whose research focuses on early modern Spain. She teaches a class at MU about epidemics and society.

"I think (the stay-at-home mandates) can help flatten the curve," Wilson Bowers said. "It’s certainly the best thing we can do now.

"I think for the science that we have ... it is something that will help."

Previous responses to outbreaks like the 1918 flu were hindered by wartime, she said, but the internet can be a valuable resource for keeping up-to-date with CDC guidelines.

Bowers added that academic resources for learning about epidemics and pandemics are more widely available than ever. The academic resource JSTOR has made articles more widely available for students and independent researchers alike.

She added, however, that because of the newness of COVID-19, science will take time to emerge and people must be cautious of misleading information from social media.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses, and to exercise outside. There are 1.3 million people who live in the city and surrounding county.

In the Kansas City area, residents of the Jackson County and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in neighboring Kansas were ordered to stay home for anything other than "essential needs." That includes child care, health care, grocery stores, pharmacies and delivery/carry-out/drive-thru services from restaurants.

Nationally, there were 26,747 confirmed COVID-19 infections and authorities have reported 340 deaths. Worldwide, the virus that emerged last last year has infected more than 315,000 people and is blamed for 13,592 deaths, or about 4.3 percent of those infected.

Illinois, New York, California and New Jersey are implementing statewide stay-at-home orders, calling on residents to remain in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out.

The stay-at-home rules were announced as Gov. Mike Parson detailed other measures to help residents stay in their homes, including extending driver's license and vehicle registration expirations by two months, loosening licensing and other regulations for child care services, increasing food stamp allotments for some families and pushing back state income tax filing requirements to July 15 to match the postponed federal deadline.

Parson gave no daily briefing on Sunday.

Wilson Bowers said that the extent of the success of shelter-in-place orders and social distancing is difficult to measure since it’s only possible to see if a government and people underreacted.

"It gets hard in retrospect to say exactly how much (state and national responses and staying at home) did help," Wilson Bowers said, "-but I think it absolutely can."

This story will be updated.

