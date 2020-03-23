In the wake of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Northeast Regional Medical Center is suspending all scheduled, discretionary, non-life saving surgeries. That decision was made to conserve resources for delivery of urgent medical needs, according to a news release issued Monday.

Emergency and clinically necessary surgeries will continue.

“Northeast Regional Medical Center continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” says the release. “We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed. If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, consulting with the Department of Health, as necessary. We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.”