Columbia and Boone County will be placed under a stay-at-home order later this morning when city and county leaders hold a 10 a.m. news conference at Columbia City Hall, the Tribune has learned.

The order, which a source with knowledge of the decision said will take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, is intended to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, which was shown on Monday to be spreading in the community through person-to-person contact.

The order will be similar to restrictions that took effect Monday in St. Louis and St. Louis County and Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Jackson County and Clay County in western Missouri.

The news conference, which will be livestreamed through the city’s broadcast facilities, will include remarks from Mayor Brian Treece, Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning and Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick.

Boone County had 20 confirmed infections as of late Monday afternoon, with three cases known to have been the result of community transmission. There has been one death in Boone County.

The county and Columbia are currently under an emergency order limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer and requiring bars and restaurants to limit most service to takeout and delivery orders.

The order will allow people to continue essential activities, such as visiting medical providers, obtaining food and other household supplies and caring for a family member, the source said. It will also allow restaurants to continue with take-out and delivery service and allow child care centers to remain open under restrictive limits on the number of children served, the source told the Tribune.

The action will mean that approximately 40 percent of Missouri’s population is under local orders to remain at home except for essential needs. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday resisted taking those restrictions statewide, citing the need to preserve as much of the state’s economy as possible.

Parson spoke after new state figures were released showing that 183 people in the state are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, an increase of 77 in less than 24 hours. Another large increase is expected Tuesday as late reports from county health departments are tallied.

At least five people have died of the coronavirus.

“When you start talking about shutting the state down for 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, the effect that has on everyday people is tremendous,” Parson said. “It means businesses will close. People will lose their jobs. The economy will be in worse shape than ever.”

Several states are under orders for their residents to remain at home, including California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

Nationally, there have been 46,481 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 593 deaths blamed on the virus that emerged late last year. Worldwide, the total number of infections is more than 392,000 with 17,159 deaths attributed to the disease.

The University of Missouri Health Care drive-through testing site has taken samples from 738 people since opening last Wednesday, according to figures provided by MU Health Care. The free telehealth screening for coronavirus has had 658 visits since the $10 charge was eliminated last week.