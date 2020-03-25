According to a press release sent out by the Newton County Health Department, Neosho, late on Tuesday, the first confirmed case of COVID-10 has been announced.

This individual is hospitalized at this time and had exposure to a positive case in another state. Contacts have been notified and are being self quarantined. As cases throughout the state increase, please remember to protect yourself and others. Wash your hands often throughout the day, practice cough/sneeze etiquette, keep surfaces clean, and don’t touch your face with unclean hands. Please continue to practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet from other people. If you are sick-stay home