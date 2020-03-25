Effective March 26, the college is closed until April 13.

Although there are no known cases involving the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 on the campuses of North Central Missouri College, (NCMC) is taking further preventive and proactive measures to minimize the risk of exposure and the spread of COVID-19 through the reduction in mass assembly on campus.

According to a press release form Kristi Harris, chief of staff, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, all NCMC campuses and sites will be closed until April 13. Online instruction will continue, and services will be operated remotely. All students, patrons, and future Pirates are encouraged to contact departments via email, or other online communication tools as our employees will still be available, but working remotely. Online tutoring is available through the Tutoring Center at https://www.ncmissouri.edu/tutoring-center/online-tutoring/ To reach Admissions, call, or text 660-460-1983. Individuals may still contact the main number, and their call will be returned at 660-359-3948. To email a faculty or staff member, for most emails, it is first name initial and last name followed by @mail.ncmissouri.edu. Current students can also contact instructors and staff via Microsoft Teams.

All on-campus offices and buildings will be unavailable during this time. NCMC will tentatively reopen for regular hours of operation on Monday, April 13. NCMC will continue to monitor the situation, follow CDC and Grundy County Health Department guidance, and the campus emergency preparedness plan for further evaluation about reopening or extending the closure. For a complete and updated list of NCMC’s closings, cancellations, and postponements, visit https://www.ncmissouri.edu/cancellations/.