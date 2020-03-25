The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Commission announce they are temporarily waiving permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags for Missouri residents and nonresidents whose fishing privileges are not otherwise suspended.

The waiver of needing a permit or trout tag to fish will run from Friday through April 15.

MDC will reassess the situation at that point. All fishing season dates and limits will continue to apply and be enforced.

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley.

“Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”

Pauley added that it is still critical for everyone to continue to heed all recommendations for handwashing, social distancing, and other public-health measures while fishing and during other outdoor activities, including maintaining at least six feet of distance between all individuals who are not family members.

Three public trout parks remain open for day use and fishing: Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

They are operated by the Division of State Parks. MDC manages the trout hatcheries at these locations.

To reduce possible increased social congregation, MDC will suspend daily trout stocking at all trout parks starting Friday and has suspended other fish stocking in waters around the state until further notice.

According to DNR, state parks remain open. However, in reaction to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Missouri State Parks will temporarily close all campgrounds and lodging effective Friday, through April 30.

This includes campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging. While they are not able to accommodate overnight guests, Missouri State Parks remain open to the public for day use, including boat ramps and more than 1,100 miles of trails.

“We are taking these measures now to reduce the impact of COVID-19,” said Director Mike Sutherland. “The outdoors provide a great opportunity to relax and destress. Even outdoors, it is important to practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands often.”

