Livonia Mae (Schindele) Crane, passed away peacefully at the Eventide Heartland Care Center on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was 96. Livonia was born on the family farm near Tolna, ND, on July 14, 1923, to Herbert and Mayme (Opoien) Schindele. She was the third youngest of seven children. As was custom in those days, Livonia was delivered by Aunt Clara Opoien, who was a midwife. Livonia attended grade school at the Lake District One country school that was built a half mile north of the Schindele farm house, near Tolna. Grandpa Ferdinand Schindele donated the land for the school house so his family would be educated. This instilled a profound understanding of the importance of education. Livonia graduated from high school in Tolna in 1941. After her graduation, Livonia and her sister, Elvy, boarded the train and headed to Spokane, WA, to help support the war effort. Because the train was full of service men, they sat on their suitcases. They eventually ended up in Portland, OR, and worked in the ship yards wiring ships from top to bottom. Livonia later returned to ND and attended Cosmetology school and graduated in 1945, thus beginning her career as a beautician. When Livonia married Walter Crane on Nov. 26, 1947, in Devils Lake, ND, she not only gained a husband but she also became a mother to Joanne, Walter’s daughter. Eleven months later she gave birth to a set of twin sons, James and Jerry and nine months and three days later she gave birth to twin daughters, Jean and Jane. Livonia helped support her family as a beautician and was the owner of the Friendly Beauty Studio that she operated out of her home for forty plus years. Livonia and Walter enjoyed square dancing, traveling and camping together. In addition to her dedication to work and help support her family, Livonia was deeply devoted to her church, St. Olaf Lutheran. She lived her faith every day through fellowship, volunteering, and working at the church. She served as a co-superintendent of Sunday School for six years until her children graduated from High School. She was very active in WELCA, Circle, Altar Guild, serving as chairperson, making lefsa and working in the bazaar flower shop. She also helped with the church “prayer chain” contacting people when someone needed prayers. Whenever someone needed help, Livonia was just a phone call away. Livonia had a love for quilting and made all her children quilts. She continued to make quilts for each grandchild when they were married. Besides quilting, Livonia loved to bowl and play cards; especially pinochle. She was an avid bowler and won many tournaments. She was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in St. Louis, MO, in May of 2003. Livonia was preceded in death by; her parents, Herbert and Mayme; husband, Walter “Red” Crance on February 24, 1982; her daughter, Joanne File; son, James Crane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Vivian), Delbert (Myra), Rodger (Mary) and Carmen (Rose) Schindele; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Carole (Leonard) Trostad and Elvira (Gordon) Eisele. Livonia is survived by; her son, Jerry (Monica) Crane, Fargo ND; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Crane, Summerville, SC; daughters, Jean (James) Jurgens, Hamilton, MI, and Jane (Roger) Gage, Marysville, WA; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; “special daughter”, Yvonne (Jerry) Terjeson, Helix, OR; sisters-in-law, Miriam (Crane) Anderson, Mukilteo, WA, and Patricia Calderwood, Butte, MT; and many nieces and nephews. Livonia will be laid to rest at the Devils Lake Cemetery next to her husband Walter (Red) Crane. Services for Livonia will be held at a later date due to the virus restrictions in place at this time.