Prosecuting Attorney Warren says no charges will be filed.

Earlier this evening, Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren released a statement saying he had no plans to charge a Livingston County Deputy with any crimes following the shooting and death of a subject on March 19.

“After reviewing the reports, scene photographs, video and other evidence gathered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, I have no doubt that the use of force by K-9 Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, March 19, was lawful and justified. No charges will be forthcoming for the deputy,” the online statement from Warren read.

The Constitution-Tribune earlier reported that the incident occurred at about 9 p.m., Thursday, March 19.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the deputy had stopped the vehicle and began an investigation in Wheeling when the deputy “reportedly experienced problems with the adult male driver,” Cox said.

“During the incident, a deputy sheriff shot the individual who was later pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center,” Cox added. “We also had a deputy sheriff treated at and later released from Hedrick Medical Center.”

That same evening Cox requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC handle the investigation.

