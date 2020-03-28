Officials with the Livingston County Health Center announced today that there has been a positive test result for COVID-19 in Livingston County.

In a statement, the center said the case is NOT travel-related and the patient, a female, 64, is quarantined at home.

“Health center staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed,” the press release states. “If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.”

The public is urged to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Those who are exhibiting symptoms are asked to call their health care provider, or the emergency department before arriving so proper measures can be taken to isolate them from other patients.

“The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing,” said Sherry Weldon, administrator at the Livingston County Health Center. “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread.”

As of Saturday afternoon, there were a total of 838 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, with 10 deaths due to the virus.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.