The Missouri Department of Social Services will have seven-day-a-week service at its Family Support Division call center to provide answers about the expanded food stamp program.

As the demand for for assistance multiplies because of job losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is also suspending phone interviews to determine eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a news release Friday said.

People who have lost their income can apply for food assistance online, by email, or by faxing documents.

Food stamp benefits have been increased, allowing families the maximum allotment for their family size and a supplemental benefit for families with children to replace lost school meals.

Ending phone interviews will allow the division's employees to focus on answering questions from new applicants, the release stated.

“Many Missourians are turning to the Family Support Division for the very first time in their life and need information and guidance on how DSS helps low-income families,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting department director.

Missourians can apply for services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400. Missourians who have questions or need assistance can call 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

