Press release for March 29

10:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington Street for property damage. After speaking to the victim, they did not want to report the crime.

2:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Washington for found property. The property was taken to the police department until an owner can be found.

2:49 p.m, Officers responded to the 2800 Block of Hornet Drive for possible trespassing. No one was found on the property.

9:23 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Walnut for a noise complaint. Officers advised the subjects to stop revving the motors to the ATV’s.