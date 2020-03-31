James R. Litzinger, 72 of Cape Coral FL and Devils Lake ND, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home in Florida.

James R. Litzinger, 72 of Cape Coral FL and Devils Lake ND, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home in Florida. James Richard Litzinger, son of John E. and June A. (Webster) Litzinger was born on September 18, 1947 in Devils Lake ND. He grew up in Devils Lake and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. He continued his education at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. James’ career was with the Department of the Interior. He was the Deputy Director of the US Fish and Wildlife for the Upper Mississippi Region. He was a dedicated employee for many years. James’ was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. James is survived by his sister Jeanne and her husband Jay Klemetsrud, a niece Jennifer (Jacob) Puhl and nephews Scott (Sue) Klemetsrud, Jeff (Kathy) Klemetsrud and Eric (Amanda) Klemetsrud, several great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of James life will be held at a later date.