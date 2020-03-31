A person living in Linn County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release from the Linn County Health Department on the evening of March 31.

The press release stated the test was done at a private lab. The patient is self-isolating, the press release says no other information will be released about the patient.

Health department staff is working with the patient to identify anyone they may have been in contact with while infectious. Those persons will be contacted and then monitored for any symptoms.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported there were 1,327 cases in Missouri as of today; up nearly 300 cases from Monday, March 30. There have been 14 deaths from the virus, according to DHSS.

