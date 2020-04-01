The order goes into effect at 8 a.m., Friday.

A stay at home order has been issued for Linn County effective 8 a.m., Friday, April 3 until 8 a.m., April 24.

Krista Neblock, director of the Linn County Health Department said the order aligns with a stay at home order in Chariton County and the currently scheduled date for Linn County students to return to school.

“School closures have been extended with students returning on April 27, and we didn’t want to impede a return to school should situations change,” she said.

As of 4:30 p.m., today, April 1, there has only been one positive test result in Linn County.

Chariton County is currently under a stay at home order until April 24.