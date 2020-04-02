The University of Missouri canceled on-campus spring commencement exercises Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic took away another traditional gathering that would draw thousands of people.

The campuses halted in-person coursework three weeks ago and sent as many students as possible home to continue their education online. The announcement Thursday means that for many students, their last day of class was the last time they will see classmates and professors in person.

The announcement came on a day the state is bracing for another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases and reported that another 104,000 people had applied for unemployment compensation in the week that ended last Friday.

Each campus will have a commencement at some point, university leaders promised in a news release, but it may be a virtual gathering. That is what is being planned for the Columbia campus, students, faculty and staff were told in a campus message.

“We know how disappointed our students, parents and families are that we won’t be able to hold our commencement ceremonies in May,” Mun Choi, president of the UM System and interim chancellor of the Columbia campus, said in the release. “Hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families. This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”

On the Columbia campus, three days of graduation exercises were scheduled to begin May 15.

Students will receive their degrees on the regular schedule and Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand promised there would be an in-person celebration sometime in the future. The details of virtual graduation ceremonies are still being worked out, they wrote.

“We are working with staff, faculty and students to make sure Tigers around the world can come together (remotely) and honor each other’s hard work,” the message from Choi and Ramchand said.

The latest figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University show Missouri will have at least 90 new cases of COVID-19 when officials figures are released at 2 p.m. On Wednesday, the state reported 254 new cases for Missouri as the total known to be infected reached 1,581.

As of Wednesday, there have 18 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Missouri

The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to be in the state's urban areas. St. Louis County as of Wednesday had more than 600 cases, with another 176 in the city of St. Louis. On the western side of the state, Kansas City reported 128 infections and Jackson County outside Kansas City had 86 more.

Boone County, with 66 cases on Thursday, has reported no new cases for the second day in a row. Boone has the largest outbreak the largest metropolitan areas, followed by Greene County with 51, Jefferson County with 38 and Cole County with 24.

Boone County and 37 other jurisdictions in the state are under stay-at-home orders, an increase seven since Monday. The orders cover more than 75 percent of the state's population.

Most of the state’s largest communities have been under stay-at-home orders since last week. But smaller counties with few or no COVID-19 cases are now telling residents to leave home only for essential reasons, such as to buy groceries or medicine.

The order in St. Francois County, in southeastern Missouri, takes effect on Friday, The Kansas City Star reported. The county with a population of about 66,000 has 10 cases as of Wednesday morning.

“In our case, in absence of a statewide action, we had to take action for our own community,” said Amber Elliott, director of the St. Francois Health Center, which issued the order in coordination with the county commission.

The contagion had spread to 69 of the state's 117 reporting local health jurisdictions by Wednesday afternoon.

Nationally, there were 226,374 confirmed infections in the United States at 1 p.m. Thursday, with more than 5,300 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The numbers reported in the U.S. grew by 13,000 in about 18 hours, with the number of deaths up almost 700 in the same period.

Worldwide, the tracking data on cases confirmed by testing approached 1 million Thursday afternoon, by 48,0000 in about 18 hours. Deaths worldwide that are blamed on the coronavirus now total 50,230.

