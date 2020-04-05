Local students named to Central Missouri dean’s lists

Several students from Eastern Jackson County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

The 4.0 dean’s list includes students who had a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. The second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.

4.0 dean’s list

Blue Springs

• Ahmad Ahmad

• Carlie L. Allen

• Chase J. Anzelc

• Stephen A. Arbeau

• Tessa M. Belknap

• Skylar J. Biggs

• Paige M. Bockes

• Alleson N. Cain

• Kelli Chappelow

• Abigail J. Danley

• Rebecca L. Dorman

• Abigail K. Downing

• Afton J. Ehlen

• Tiffany Essex

• Carissa N. Evans

• Marisa J. Faulkner

• Abigail R. Feuerborn

• Brianna R. Franks

• Nikolas A. Fusco

• Hannah E. Gibbens

• John A. Gillespie

• Sarah L. Grumke

• Rezi' S. Hawkins

• Elle R. Horton

• Ariel M. Huston

• Lindsey M. Hutson

• Brenna M. Johnson

• Nicholas T. Johnson

• Grace C. Jones

• Joseph A. King

• Susan E. Leone

• Bryn M. MacDonald

• Emma T. McKay

• Michaela McMillan

• Gary J. Metzger

• Koree A. Morgan

• Christopher H. Osborn

• Erica L. Onstott

• Jami L. Pedersen

• Trevon L. Penix

• Tashari Reed

• Makayla A. Ross

• Hannah N. Schwartz

• Joslyn R. Snead

• Katie L. Sparks

• Adam R. Steinwachs

• Elizabeth M. Tucker

• Sally L. Vaughan

• Sarah A. Waisner

• Devon K. Welch

• Maria C. Wendell

Grain Valley

• Alison D. Allen

• Madelynn A. Baze

• Skylar K. Boone

• Brenna D. Christeson

• Aubrie R. Clarke

• William B. Copenhaver

• Zephaniah M. Felden

• Kylie L. Greenwood

• Samantha J. Griesinger

• Nicole B. Kubis

• Jordan T. Lee

• Annabelle E. Mandina

• Megan E. Moore

• Morgan P. Reedy

• Jasmine D. Rockwell

• Caleb Ross

• Cecilia S. Savala

• Kelsey L. Schmitz

• Cole R. Scholtz

• Courtney M. Sibert

• Jasmine R. Vanderpool

• Christian M. Wallace

• Mandee G. Walters

• Melanie West

Lake Tapawingo

• Cydney F. Cherepak

Lee’s Summit

• Jessica L. Butler

• Laura J. Clauson

• Saydie M. Coalter

• Amanda R. Davis

• Christine V. Falk

• Allysa M. Gann

• Amy M. Glover

• Kathleen E. Hill

• Jessica C. Hunter

• Brittany A. LeJune

• Lillian L. Lucas

• Clay N. Morales

• Jordan M. Morton

• Sarah L. Paulsrud

• Serena L. Ramos

• Jordan E. Thomas

• Jordan G. Turner

• Lilly R. Westphal

Oak Grove

• Shelby A. Bueneman

• Landon M. Cairer

• Emily A. Cool

• Ashley C. Davis

• Carlee M. Doss

• Montana J. Fish

• William J. Frede

• Destiny D. Gilmore

• Micheia K. Gutierrez

• Montana Miller

• Shana M. Monteer

• Kayli N. Prescott

• Kiera M. Santulli

• Madison T. Smith

• Emily G. Stovall

• Joshua T. Stovall

• Ashtyn R. Tracy

3.5-3.99 dean’s list

Blue Springs

• Pauline J. Adams

• Rachel L. Albrecht

• Evan J. Alumbaugh

• Andrew T. Arbeau

• Benjamin Barnett

• Codie A. Bell

• Joshua A. Brosnan

• Corey D. Burroughs

• Lauren A. Cabrera

• Regan L. Chrisman-Boman

• Kathryn K. Coleman

• Bree A. Dolan

• Rachel S. Elmore

• Gabriel C. Englehart

• Curtis J. Ferneau

• Paige B. Forrester

• Bailey F. Gerecke

• Brooke N. Gerecke

• Gavin D. Gibb

• Philip G. Griffin

• Logan Z. Hessefort

• Justin D. Johnson

• Katherine L. Jones

• Cameron T. Kolster

• Rebecca M. Ladd

• Jamie A. Lewis

• Isiac T. Lor

• Rodney J. Matthews

• Nadya M. Ortega

• Lexi Overfield

• Van M. Patterson

• Timothy M. Peterson

• Lauren D.M. Phariss

• Keturah N. Puente

• Kaylan M. Rice

• Taylor M. Sales

• Madison C. Savage

• Emma E. Schmidt

• Mariah A. Schoenberger

• Cheyanne R. Schrankler

• Gage A. Shrader

• Nathanael M. Snow

• Grace Stansell

• Noah J. Sweeney

• Jaime I. Umana

• Lane G. Vermillion

• Abigail H. Walker

• Anna G. Weir

• Adam Wingate

Grain Valley

• Alexis C. Allen

• Mariah Arrocha

• Kylie N. Boehmer

• James M. Chapman

• Kelsey G. Clark

• Charles J. Copeland

• Parker D. Dill

• Mackenzie E. Echols

• Garrett R. Ewens

• Kelsey M. Gauldin

• Evan D. Goade

• Mackenna J. Haney

• Hunter R. Hoagland

• Taylor L. Hull

• Jordan E. Morrison

• Frank D. Overbey

• Makenzie S. Pogue

• Denver W. Reynolds

• Haley E. Rothove

• Paige R. Seymour

• Lauryn M. Smith

• Kearston M. Thurman

Independence

• Katie E. Adams

• Lanu G. Atatai

• Alexander D. Braley

• Michelle C. Brown

• McKenna Busch

• King D. Butcher

• Jonathan T. Cox

• Shelby M. Criner

• Tessa L. Dextras

• Ethan W. Douglas

• Joshua A. Duke

• Savannah P. Dye

• Helena E. Emily (Jones)

• Alexis R. Erickson

• Matthew K. Feith

• Meredith Foster

• Megan D. Gibson

• Jimmy A. Guzman

• Mikaela S. Haro

• Garrett W. Herrick

• Decoda J. Hoover

• Margaret E. Hopkins

• Clinton T. Houghtaling

• Nathan T. Ingle

• Olivia M. Jenkins

• Carolyn L. Jennings

• Carly E. Jones

• Darriona Jones

• Neko C. Kirkman

• Lindsey L. Knight

• Kelsey A. Lane-Hatfield

• Kayleena Love

• Sarah N. Mancini

• Catherine M. Martin

• Miranda R. Martin

• Jesse L. McBee

• Brennan A. McGraw

• John C. Meyer

• Lucy R. Parrish

• Calyb S. Pearson

• Anousack Phetsangharn

• Luke T. Rennison

• Molly F. Ross

• Alexander J. Sanchez

• Taylore L. Sartain

• Ashley E. Smith

• Savannah Vinyard

• Malorie J. Walker

• Ashley L. Zades

• Leigha N. Zank

Lee’s Summit

• Briauna G. Abell

• Samantha J. Becchina

• Scott G. Brockelmeyer

• Reagan N. Brown

• Elizabeth P. Childs

• Lindy M. Cox

• Timber D. Erisman

• Sara E. Fletcher

• Brittney N. Hernandez

• Skylar M. Johnson

• Mekdelawit M. Keller

• Rebekah M. Kennedy

• Roman S. Lucas

• Harrison J. Marshall

• Ian Mitchell

• Matthew A. Simpson

• Taylor M. Snyder

• Morgan C. Whitley

• Mariah B. Wilcox-Hatcher

Oak Grove

• Seth L. Adams

• Maryam N. Alghamdi

• Michael E. Beltz

• Tyler J. Bright

• Breanne N. Burns

• Brandie J. Ciocca

• Sydney Cruz

• Joshua Denham

• Christina M. Deweese

• Bethany M. Fenton

• Allyssa S. Fitzpatrick

• Easton J. Harmon

• Benjamin D. Hipsher

• Connor G. Katchmarik

• Georgia L. Klink

• Mikayla R. Mapes

• Allyssa N. Matson

• Conner G. Matson

• Karrah E. Miller

• Brianna L. Payne

• Ashleigh M. Pfingston

• Savannah R. Purkey

• David Saucedo

• Noah P. Sears

• Stone R. Slade

• Alexander E. Valentine

• Kenneth E. Wall

• Tyler D. Wilcox

Sibley

• Kacie A. Powell

Two students earn degrees from Peru State College

Two local students were among the 49 who were granted degrees from Peru State College and its President, Dr. Dan Hanson, in August in Peru, Nebraska.

Amy Lynn Lostroh of Blue Springs graduated with a master of science degree in education-curriculum and instruction.

Lee Everett Privett of Independence graduated with a bachelor of arts in liberal arts with a minor in history.

Local students honored for academics at Simpson College

Drake Wood of Lee's Summit made the president's list for the 2019 fall semester at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

Students named to the president's list achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Wood is a graduate of Blue Springs South High School.

Miranda Young of Independence was named to dean's list at Simpson.

Students named to the dean's list achieved a minimum 3.7 GPA for the semester.

Young is a graduate of Center Place Restoration School.

Local students named to Kansas honor rolls

Several students from Eastern Jackson County were among the more than 6,100 who earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Kansas.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Local students honored include:

Blue Springs

• Phylicia Call, School of Business

• Ashley Chrisman, School of Health Professions

• Chase Donohoe, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Mikayla Hoyle, School of Engineering

• Briauna Jurgensmeyer, School of Education

• Elizabeth Lee, School of Engineering

• Steven Lee, School of Engineering

• Sierra Rainey, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Madison Sykes, School of Business

• Justin Waite, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Kiley Weir, School of Pharmacy

Grain Valley

• Alexander Griffitt, School of Music

• Mara Mueller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Independence

• Selena Andrade, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Daniel Huddleston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Hazel Newberry, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Ilia Parish, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Courtney Pittman, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Alex Vaoifi, School of Nursing

• Mia Watkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lake Lotawana

• Jordan Adee, School of Nursing

Lake Tapawingo

• Matthew Cherepak, School of the Arts

Lee’s Summit

• Vanessa Becerra, School of Health Professions

• Nikki Brown, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Cori Brungardt, School of Business

• Joe Burkart, School of Business

• Megan Carlson, School of Engineering

• Cassie Cipolla, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Cole Cochran, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Kaitlyn Cokeley, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Frank Cutrera, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Alexis Demarea, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• John Dimarco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Cory Do-Tran, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Ian Dominguez, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Sydney Dykhouse, School of Education

• Katherine Ewing, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Megan Gallagher, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Brandon Gordon, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Sydney Gordon, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Jackson Grin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Mia Gutierrez, School of Business

• Justin Hargraves, School of Journalism

• Aubrie Hirsch, School of Health Professions

• Macy Hoffmann, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Liam Hogan, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Paige Holmes, School of Business

• Madeline James, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Parker Jones, School of Business

• Zeeshan Khalid, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Clara Knipp, School of the Arts

• Kelly Knowles, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Samantha Leyerle, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Michaela Lopez, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Samantha Martens, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Addisyn Merrick, School of Education

• Maxine Nwachukwu, School of Journalism

• Kelechi Ofodu, School of Education

• Sarah Peters, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Jennifer Plaskett, School of Business

• Kyleigh Rupe, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Payton Seymour, School of Business

• Olivia Shaffer, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Alexa Thomas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Toan Tran, School of Business

• Julie Turner, School of the Arts

• Rachel Young, School of Business

Independence’s Thompson named All-America in dance

Graceland University Competitive Dance's Kelsey Thompson of Independence was named All-America honorable mention by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

To achieve NAIA All-America or honorable mention status, student-athletes participate in a tryout judged by officials, and All-Americans are determined by the scores. The Competitive Cheer and Dance Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes. The very first NAIA competitive dance All-American teams were announced in 2017.

Independence student inducted into mathematics honor society

Dessie Shimel, a University of Central Missouri student from Independence, was recently inducted into the Missouri Beta Chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon, a national mathematics honor society.

A sophomore at UCM, Shimel is the daughter of Wilma Shimel, Independence. She is a 2018 graduate of Blue Springs High School.

KME was founded in 1931 to promote the interest of mathematics among undergraduate students. More than 80,000 individuals nationwide belong to KME, which has chapters at colleges and universities that are in good standing, and offer strong mathematics programs. Approximately 150 chapters are located in 35 states.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke