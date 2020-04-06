Three positive cases in Linn County; one in Livingston

A stay-at-home order was been issued for Linn County effective 8 a.m., Friday, April 3 until 8 a.m., April 24, then on April 6 at 12:01 a.m., Governor Mike Parson’s statewide-stay-at-home order wen into effect.

Krista Neblock, director of the Linn County Health Department said the order aligns with a stay at home order in Chariton County and the currently scheduled date for Linn County students to return to school.

“School closures have been extended with students returning on April 27, and we didn’t want to impede a return to school should situations change,” she said.

County residents are allowed to leave their homes to obtain food, including grocery stores, drive-up or carry-out and food from the school lunch programs; obtain prescriptions, go to medical appointments and go to work if deemed necessary. Walks in parks or city streets is allowed as long as social distancing requirements are followed.

Residents are urged to stay home if they exhibit symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

Pershing Health System announced that a provider working at Community Medical Associates tested positive for the virus. That person has been confirmed to be the person with the first positive case of COVID-19 in Linn County. Two additional cases were confirmed, one on Saturday and one Sunday. One of the patients is at Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The press release stated all patients and employees who have been in contact with that person over the last 14 days have been contacted.

The Marceline Police Department stated online that officers would not be stopping people to see where they were headed, but would be dispersing groups of 10 or more,

“The Marceline Police will not be randomly stopping vehicles to determine if you are considered essential or to find out where you are going,” the online post stated. “However, they will disperse any gatherings over 10 people, those not observing social distancing requirements, or any violation of the stay at home order - with possible citations being issued.”

The Brookfield Police Department also issued a statement. That statement reads:

“The Brookfield Police Department wants to advise everyone we will not be stopping vehicles to inquire if the driver is traveling to or from work or a grocery store. If you are traveling for a reason allowed in the order you will not have to worry about a Brookfield Police Officer stopping your vehicle.”

As of 3 p.m., April 6, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 29,480 Missourians have been tested. There have been 2,722 positive test results and 39 deaths. Livingston County still only had one positive test.