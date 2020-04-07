Work has begun on U.S. Highway 36 today.

The project had been delayed. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to complete the resurfacing of the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 36 from the Livingston County line to Route 13 in Hamilton.

According to a MoDOT press release, single-lane closures for concrete repair could remain up around-the-clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. The paving portion of the project will follow the concrete repair and will also require single-lane closures, but they should be removed each evening.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Crews will be on site and the work zone will be active during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary, to complete the project on schedule. The contractor plans to be complete with all work by the end of June 2020.

Traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.