Press release for April 10

1:37 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Webster for suspicious activity. Officers arrived and spoke with several juveniles about yelling and causing a disturbance.

8:27 a.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Spring Hill Street for check well-being. The subject was located and found to be okay.

2:20 p.m., Officers responded to 900 block of Washington for a possible scam report. Officers found that no fraud had occurred.

2:35 p.m., Officers responded to 400 block of Ryan lane for a verbal domestic. Officers separated the subjects for the evening.

6:22 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Clay Street for a subject passed out on the sidewalk. Subject was not passed out the were just sitting near the building.

8:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Jackson for a check well being. Officers found the subject to be fine.

Press release for April 9

3:47 a.m., Officers located an open garage door in the 400 block of Locust Street. Premises were checked and officers secured the building.

9:29 a.m., Officers out in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on a continuing investigation of theft and tampering with vehicles.

10:04 a.m., Officer monitoring traffic in the 400 block of N. Washington Street. No violations observed at this time.

1:03 p.m., Officer at the police department to return property to resident after an attempt to contact resident at their home had been unsuccessful. Property returned.

1:05 p.m., Officer recovered an American Flag in the 900 block of Vine Street.

4:22 p.m., Officer spoke on the phone to subject advising that someone had tried to cash checks at bank in Trenton and one in Kearney by using her Social Security Number. The intended victim advised that unsuccessful attempts were made.

6:04 p.m., Officers dispatched to the 1400 block of Polk Street in reference to an open door on a residence. Officers searched the residence, finding nothing out of the ordinary. Residence was secured.

7:42 p.m., Report of a careless and imprudent driver on Washington Street going south from Calhoun Street, speeding and running traffic lights. The description of the vehicle was given by a witness. Officer searched for suspect vehicle with negative findings.

9:53 p.m., Officer out in 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on follow up investigation and information gathering.

On April 9, the Chillicothe Police Department received 78 calls for service.