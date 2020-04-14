Alta Nelia (Lindaas) Bloomquist, 83, died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Home Lakota, ND.

Alta Nelia (Lindaas) Bloomquist, 83, died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Home Lakota, ND. Due to the travel and gathering restrictions caused by the covid-19 virus, there can be no traditional funeral. Interment will be beside her husband of 62 years in the Devils Lake Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. For your health and safety, please remain in your vehicles for the graveside service. Alta was born Oct. 2, 1936, the youngest daughter of Arthur and Nellie (Bottolfson) Lindaas. Alta was raised on the family farm near Garske, ND, and attended school in Devils Lake, ND. Despite having major back surgery while in school she maintained her studies and graduated with her Central HS class of ‘54’. Alta married Carl Bloomquist on June 24, 1955, at St Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, Mayville State Teachers College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Minot State Teachers College in 1962. Alta taught English and was the librarian for Model High School, Campus School in Minot and the Memorial Jr. High School at Minot AFB. In 1969, Carl and Alta and their son, Rudi, moved to Bismarck, ND and Alta was the children’s Librarian at the Veterans Memorial Public Library. In 1970, the family returned to Alta’s family farm near Garske, while living on the farm Alta taught in Hampden and Churches Ferry, ND, as an English teacher. Alta also attended college at UND in Grand Forks, ND, and received her Master of Science Degree in Education in 1973, she graduated with honors. During this time they planned and built their farm home with the help of family and friends where they farmed and lived for 40 years. Alta was the proud descendant of Norwegian pioneers. She was a member of the Lake Region Pioneer Daughter’s working to remember and preserve their heritage. She was also a talented musician and sang with many groups including the Silver Sensations and the St Olaf Choir. As a member of the Devils Lake Music Club she was active in encouraging youth to pursue their music ambitions, by helping sponsor many to attend the International Peace Garden Music Camp and as the children’s choir director at St Olaf. She was in the cast of several plays of the Fort Totten Little Theater. She was active with the VFW auxiliary, AAUW, Sons of Norway, IOOF Rebekah’s and the St Olaf ACLU and WELCA. She also assisted Carl in establishing the ND Bull Session and Maritime Museum and worked at cataloging the many items in the museum. Carl and Alta researched their families’ heritage and returned many times to visit relatives in Norway, Sweden and Finland. They in return hosted their relatives visiting the farm. They also traveled extensively throughout the USA and Canada while going to reunions of Carl’s navy ship DD702 and visiting relatives and friends. Alta enjoyed the farm and her garden, she often said June in North Dakota was the most beautiful time of the year with the new growing crops. She was the baker of countless birthday cakes, known for her pickles, potato salad, and banana cream pie. Carl and Alta moved into assisted living in Devils Lake and Carl died in Jan. 2018, Alta lived in their apartment until declining health moved her into the Good Samaritan Home in Lakota. We sincerely appreciate the care they received while at Heartland in Devils Lake and mom’s caregivers in Lakota. Angels of Mercy everyone! Alta is survived by; her son, Rudi (Dianne) Bloomquist, Starkweather, ND; granddaughters, Michelle (Phil) Thomas, Fargo, ND; Traci Todahl and Didier Hirwantwari, Kettering, OH; great-grandsons, Caleb Thomas, Maddox West. Also surviving are; nieces and nephews, Annie Saling, Paradise, CA, Libby Rolnick, Novato, CA, John Jennings, San Jose, CA, Siggie (Phil) Stillman, Newcastle, CA, Elsa(Tom) Guiney, Portland, OR, Cecelia (Ken) Lingle, Colorado Springs, CO, Caryl (Bob) Rutten, Bismarck ND, CJ Bloomquist, Devils Lake, all their families and numerous relatives in Canada and Norway. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Carl; father, Arthur; stepfather, Rudy Sorenson; and mother, Nellie Sorenson; brother, Oliver Lindaas; sister, Hannah; brother-in-law, Frank Scholler; sister-in-law, Ione (Norman) Jennings; brothers-in-law, Dale Bloomquist, Jim Bloomquist; and sister-in-law, Betty. Please visit the Gilbertson Funeral Home website to sign the memorial book. Any monetary gifts should be directed to St Olaf Church in Devils Lake, the ND Bull Session endowment at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, or to a charity of your choice. Cards can be sent to Rudi Bloomquist, 6747 81st Ave NE, Starkweather, ND 5877.