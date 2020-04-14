No details about the patient are being released.

The second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed with positive test results in Livingston County. On April 14, the Livingston County Health Center announced the case is not travel-related and the patient is quarantined at home.

In a press release, Sherry Weldon, administrator of the Health Center said staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. Health officials will

provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

Everyone is cautioned to continue to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

The first and only other positive case of COVID-19 in Livingston County was reported by the health department on Saturday, March 28.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877- 435-8411.

Stressed by COVID-19? Access these resources for your emotional health: https://dmh.mo.gov/disaster-services/covid-19-information

Disaster Distress Helpline: Phone 800-985-5990. Text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.