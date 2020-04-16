Boone Hospital Center is changing the hours of its drive-thru site for collecting samples to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

The site behind the hospital off Anthony Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The collection site will be closed on Sundays, the hospital stated in a news release.

Testing is available for people with respiratory trouble or fever who are approved by a doctor to have a sample taken. For more information on testing and access to an online-screening tool, go to Boone.org.