Danny Stickley knows he can’t change the world.

But that doesn’t keep the longtime Grain Valley resident from making a difference, one COVID-19 care package delivery at a time.

Stickley was recently watching a television account of different ways concerned consumers were hoarding necessities like sanitizer, toilet paper and milk.

A walk down any grocery aisle would back up the fact that these commodities were nearly impossible to find.

Stickley’s interest, and compassion, were piqued, so he kissed his wife Sara, gave twins Jace and Ellie and their older brother Gage a hug and went out on a mission.

"I thought it would be so neat to go out and find some of the items that you can’t find at every store," Stickley said, "and I thought it would be fun – and a nice gesture – to make up care packages – coronavirus care packages – and just take them to people and leave them on their front door step."

Stickley always seems to be sporting a smile, and as he talked about his care package quest, that smile grew bigger until it consumed his entire face.

"Everyone is scared, everyone is cooped up, everyone is afraid they’re going to run out of toilet paper or sanitizer," he explained. "So I thought it would be so much fun to see what I could find.

"And surprisingly, I found everything anyone would need for a week or more of being quarantined."

The Stickley care package includes a large package of toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissue, a unique bottle of hand sanitizer and an applicator and a house plant. His choice before Easter Sunday were pink tulips.

"I’m kind of a big guy," said Stickley, who works as a service technician at Metro Ford, "and I know people are wondering why I’m walking down the aisle with tulips in one hand, and bag of toilet paper and hand sanitizer in the other. They look at me and I just smile.

"This is really the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I just smile thinking about it. I just wish I could see the smiles on the faces of the people when they open their door and see the care package."

He’s especially proud of his hand sanitizer, which is produced by Good Spirits Distilling, in Olathe, Kansas. The company is using vodka bottles for its new hand sanitizer.

"It’s kind of funny," Stickley said. "I attach a spray bottle onto the side of the sanitizer bottle because it looks like a vodka bottle and I don’t want anyone drinking it."

He’s hoping that his generous deed will be paid forward.

"My kids are really too young to know what I’m doing, but I hope the folks who get the care packages think about how they could do something nice for someone else," Stickley explained.

"Even if it’s just a phone call, or a smile. We can’t change the world, but I sure hope we can change a little bit of it, one package at a time."