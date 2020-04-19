A seeming windfall for Columbia Regional Airport as the city prepares to borrow money for a new terminal isn’t the good fortune it seems.

A press release sent out by U.S. Sen Roy Blunt last week said the airport will receive some $18.8 million in CARES act funding. The release “didn’t quite tell the full story,” according to city spokesman Steven Sapp.

Sapp said the $18.8 million was an “up to” amount, and the city hasn’t received any airport funding from the CARES Act yet.

The only major item on the Columbia City Council agenda for Monday night is a public hearing on a $14.5 million bond issue for the city’s share of the new terminal project.

He said city officials think the airport will actually receive around $483,000 to help maintain operations at the airport, based on 2018 enplanement numbers to assist with the decline in passenger fees that will be lost.

Figures for March, the most recent month available, showed a 42.5 percent decline in passenger numbers compared to March 2019. The airport still has seven scheduled departures from the airport every day but most flights are canceled day-to-day.

On Sunday, American Airlines canceled two flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and one to Chicago.

The funding beyond operational money from the CARES Act is because the law directed the Federal Aviation Administration to pick up the full cost of grant-funded capital improvements, Sapp said.

Because it covers 2020 capital improvement plan projects Sapp thinks that could mean the airport will receive $1.2 million – the local match – for the runway extension project.

The city doesn’t know at this point if the airport will qualify for any other CARES Act funding.

Sapp said the CARES Act funding won’t impact council’s planned public hearing Monday night over the issuance of $14.5 million tax-exempt bonds to help finance the construction of a new terminal building and other improvements at Columbia Regional Airport.

The special obligation bonds will be purchased by Regions Capital Advantage, Inc.

Because the hearing is required by federal law to establish the public purpose of the tax-exempt bonds, the council will permit in-person comments.

In a news release, the city asked that anyone who wants to comment in person on the bond issue practice social distancing in the lobby of City Hall and in the council chambers.

Written comments on any agenda item, including the bonds, are being accepted until 4 p.m. Monday by email to the city clerk at CityClerk@CoMo.gov.