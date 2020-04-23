As we navigate the rapidly evolving response to and impacts of COVID-19 in Missouri, I want to share some of the responses and resources available from MU Extension. COVID-19 resource webpage.

Resources for small businesses to agriculture to family health are found at this site. On the other hand, if you are looking for 4-H online programs or personal finance education resources, you will find it here. Some of the programs Missourians have come to rely on are now offered through remote trainings and you can find them and more by visiting the website. https://extension2.missouri.edu/covid-19-resources-public

MU Soil Lab

Missourians are so fortunate the lab is open for business. You can submit soil samples directly to the lab. Link for more information: https://extensiondata.missouri.edu/ExtensionWay/Docs/covid-19/SoilTestingSign.pdf.

Weekly “Town Hall’ meetings every Wednesday

With or without COVID-19, Missouri requires food on its table and gardens in its backyards for continued health and economic vitality. MU Extension has long served as a trusted and necessary resource towards that end. With structural support from the MU Integrated Pest Management Program (funded by USDA NIFA), the broad state network of Plant Science and Animal Science Extension programs will answer the current, pressing questions of our farmers, growers and the public in weekly one-hour “town hall” meetings. Agronomy, livestock, and horticulture specialists will deliver the publicly open forums over the Zoom remote conferencing platform. Four different town hall meetings based on commodity group (Field Crops, Forage/Livestock, Commercial Horticulture and Home Horticulture) are being led by teams of state and regional faculty to deliver content and engage our farming and gardening communities. Every Wednesday this large group effort will bridge the distancing divide that restricts our site visits and face-to-face interactions to provide the service and support our farming community needs during a crisis when plants and animals still require care for our benefit. For more information, times and to register and submit questions see ipm.missouri.edu/TownHalls. Our first effort was on April 8 and it was a big success. I am part of the Home Horticulture team and we had over 80 participants.

Taking care of you

Multiple Taking Care of You online courses are offered via Zoom by specialists throughout the state - the fees have been waived for 90 days. See the many options at:

https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/taking-care-of-you.

These opportunities and more are available for the citizens of Missouri. The extension offices may be closed but the staff and specialists are still working. We are providing programs online and as usual, we are available to answer your questions as well as provide you with information. We provide these resources and support for individuals, families, policy-makers, educators, businesses and others.

Please contact Mecham for more information on these resources or for lawn, garden and other home and commercial horticulture questions. mechamk@missouri.edu.

Kathi Mecham is a field specialist in Horticulture for the University of Missouri Extension.