The planning committee is now accepting public input on the Phelps County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The federal government requires all states and local governments to have hazard mitigation plans approved by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) that are consistent with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. Approved mitigation plans are required to maintain eligibility for certain types of federal Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants.

Public input on the Phelps County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be accepted until May 15, 2020. The public survey is available on Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website at http://www.meramecregion.org/surveys/.

One of the key components of a hazard mitigation plan is public input during the planning process. The planning committee, comprised of representatives from the Phelps County Commission, the incorporated cities, emergency response agencies, utility providers and public school districts, will be evaluating information on the hazards that impact each jurisdiction within Phelps County.

Anyone who has questions can contact Tammy Snodgrass at Meramec Regional Planning Commssion at 573-265-2993 or by email at tsnodgrass@meramecregion.org.