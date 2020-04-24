The Linn County USDA Service Center will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and fieldwork will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible.

USDA Service Centers are encouraging visitors to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call to schedule a phone appointment.

Call the Farm Service Agency at 660-258-7265 extension 2; Natural Resources Conservation Service at 660-258-7265 extension 3; Soil and Water Conservation District at 660-258-7265 extension 3.

Employees may also be contacted by email at the following email addresses: Blake Conrad- blake.conrad@usda.gov; Caroline Frizzell- caroline.frizzell@usda.gov; Paige Brown- paige.brown@usda.gov; Tammy Houk- tammy.houk@usda.gov; and Samantha McCoy- samantha.mccoy@usda.gov.