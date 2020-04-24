Officials are trying to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a southeast Missouri prison by testing staff and inmates and isolating those with possible exposure.

Late Thursday evening, the Department of Corrections issued a news release that 19 prisoners at the Southeast Missouri Correctional Center in Charleston had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement comes after three corrections officers at the facility tested positive earlier this month and the more recent discovery that three prisoners were also infected.

The state prison system tested 64 prisoners and 82 staff members from a housing unit wing quarantined after the discovery of the three positive prisoner infections. None of the staff members tested positive.

The announcement came as other rural hotspots are developing as spread of the virus seems to be slowing in the state’s most populous areas. Many of those hotspots are associated with locations where large numbers of people gather for work or because of circumstance.

On Thursday, the daily report of new coronavirus infections in Missouri was below 200 for the fifth consecutive day. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 184 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the first case was discovered March 7 to 6,321.

Updated figures will be posted at 2 p.m. Friday.

Also on Thursday evening, the count of positive cases in hardest-hit Saline County rose to 123, according to information from the Saline County Health Department. Many of the cases in Saline County are associated with the Cargill and Conagra meat processing facilities in the central Missouri county.

The local count in Saline County is 50 percent higher than that reported by the state in its daily 2 p.m. report.

The three staff members at the Charleston prison who tested positive earlier this month, as well as all staff with whom they had close contact, are in quarantine at home,’ the department stated.

No offenders within a prison other than Southeast have tested positive, the department stated.

The state prison system has barred visitors since early March and is screening staff as they enter and leave each facility. Prisoners and staff have been given cleanable and reusable face covers manufactured within the prison system.

The Southeast Correctional Center houses minimum, medium and maximum security inmates. It has a capacity of 1,658 inmates.

In recent days, state Health Director Randall Williams has said the state has increased its testing capacity to respond to outbreaks like the Charleston prison or Saline County.

“We are now going to be looking at broader scopes of people other than people who just have coughs and fevers,” Williams said Tuesday. “And as we do that, and as we do more boxed-in, and what we call sentinel testing, we will increase our testing numbers.”

On Friday, the first evidence of that strategy became apparent in state testing numbers. The state overnight reported the results of 5,637 tests, nearly four times the average of the previous week.

The COVID-19 strain on hospitals and medical providers is an overburdened system in some places and an economic strain in other places caused by canceling other appointments and procedures.

Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City is furloughing nearly 600 employees for up to two months. The furloughs will begin Sunday, the Kansas City Star reported, and even top executives will see a pay cut.

That cut ranges from 20% for hospital vice presidents to 30% for CEO Paul Kempinski.

It is the first action at an urban hospital to reduce staff. The Putnam County Memorial Hospital on the Iowa border recently furloughed one-quarter of its staff and put the remaining employes on a 32-hour week.

The virus has led to a significant drop in patients coming in for other ailments, as elective procedures were suspended and outpatient clinic visits limited last month to prepare for a surge in COVID-19, Kempinski said. That’s costing the hospital net revenue of about $1 million a day.

“COVID-19 is having a crushing, negative impact on patient care access, our employees and our financial performance,” Kempinski said.

The hospital had already taken several cost-saving measures. It eliminated more than 200 vacant positions and suspended most of its capital spending.

Being furloughed allows employees to file for unemployment benefits, Kempinski said, and the hospital will continue to pay their health insurance premiums.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. had almost 870,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up about 12,000 since Thursday afternoon.

The contagion is blamed for 49,963 deaths in the United States.

Worldwide, the virus is known to have infected more than 2.7 million people and is blamed for more than 191,962 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

