A New Madrid woman died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Parma in the Missouri Bootheel, authorities said.

PARMA — A New Madrid woman died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Parma in the Missouri Bootheel, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on state Highway 153 about three miles north of Parma, Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reported. Kayla Atchley, 24, of New Madrid, was driving a car northbound when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, entered the far-side ditch and rolled, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Atchley was thrown from the car and died at the scene.