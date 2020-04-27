These testing statistics are only for the private test performed by the hospitals and clinics.

This morning, Hedrick Medical Center issued its latest COVID-19 testing statistics, from private tests done within the St. Luke’s system, locally.

In a press release from Jordan Ferguson, director of marketing and public relations, issued the latest COVID-19 testing statistics from Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and the mobile clinic.

COVID-19 testing numbers, from both the mobile clinic and hospitals, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

As of Monday morning, April 27, HMC had tested 267 persons, of those 191 are from Livingston County and 76 persons from other counties. Wright Memorial has tested 170, of those 119 from Grundy County, 31 from Mercer County, 20 persons from other counties. Combined, there have been 437 tests completed, up from a combined total of 343 last week. The week of April 20, is the first week St. Luke’s released their private testing numbers.

Ferguson stressed that patients wishing to be screened at the mobile site, 1100 Washington St., must have a referral from a provider based in Livingston, Grundy or Mercer counties.

Only patients or employees who exhibit any of the following symptoms in the last 14 days are eligible for this testing:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, diarrhea, sore throat, or body aches.

Patients wishing to be tested at the clinic must first have a referral front heir health care provider.

The drive-thru clinic is operating Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

