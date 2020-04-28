





The city will annex Mark Korman LLC Properties after it executes a voluntary annexation agreement with Korman.

The Mexico City Council approved the resolution Monday. Korman will construct a sanitary sewer system, lift station, force main and the necessary connections to the city’s sewer system in the annexation. The city will incur no construction costs.

"[He] will provide proper easements for access, maintenance, operations of sewer lines that the city upon inspection approval would accept to operate and maintain the lift station and forced main after annexation," Mexico Economic Development Director Russell Runge said.

The annexation will happen within the next three years, the resolution did require an an amendment.

The properties owned by Korman touch the south city limits at South Clark Street and Audrain County Road 9822 at the U.S. Highway 54 interchange, so they can be annexed. The property includes a manufacturing space with the potential for growth, Runge said.

The amendment to the resolution removes a lagoon from the legal description of the land to be annexed as well as language ensuring the removal of three mobile homes on the property. Korman, according to Runge, said they will be removed before the annexation completes.

The resolution as amended was approved by the council.

Presser annual agreement

The council continued its annual agreement Monday to provide funds to Presser Performing Arts Center.

The annual $10,000 budgeted payment is used by Presser to help provide programs and activities to Mexico citizens. The annual agreement between the city and Presser has been in effect since 2002.

New Plunkett Park playground equipment

Plunkett Park will soon have Americans with Disabilities Act accessible playground equipment. The city paired up with the Audrain County Developmental Disability Board to be able to provide the equipment and playground surface.

The 2019-20 budget allows up to $190,000 for the purchase of the playground equipment, which includes a $100,000 grant from the developmental disability board for rubber tile surfacing of the playground.

The city sent requests for proposals to 12 vendors and a notice was placed in The Mexico Ledger, Parks and Recreation Director Chad Shoemaker said. The city received 10 proposals within budget guidelines.

"Proposals were reviewed and assessed by a committee composed of park board members, park staff and members of Audrain County Developmental Disability board," he said.

The 10 proposals were whittled down to a top four and during a virtual meeting park board members selected a plan from Hutchinson Recreation and Design of Lake St. Louis.

Hutchinson will replace the current playground with equipment from Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. and replace the surface material at a bid price of $180,000.

"This equipment is made in Missouri," Shoemaker said. "It is one of the things that led everyone to kind of follow this direction to get it manufactured and here on time."

A fencing project for the playground was separated from the scope of this project due to costs. Playground fencing will come at a later date. The size of the playground also could expand in future.

In other business:

The city received an application from Mike Beardslee to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He was approved by the council to serve on the unexpired term ending July 2021.