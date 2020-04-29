In its continued commitment to the well-being of its member businesses during the COVID 19 quarantine crisis, the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce has initiated a service that will benefit, not only its businesses but also the residents in and around Brookfield.

“We recognized immediately that with the mandated closures of so many of our community’s businesses, along with the modification in operating hours and business procedures of many others, it was imperative that each company’s new operating hours and procedures be communicated to the community, in a concise, efficient way,” Interim Chamber Director Richard Steele said.

“Brookfield has quite a few businesses that are still open and that have only had their hours

and/or operating procedures temporarily modified. Up until now, there hasn’t been a means by

which each business can communicate their own unique situation to every area resident.”

The Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce website now features a section that lists virtually every Brookfield Area Business, their status of either open or closed, and if open, its hours of operation and any modifications to its physical operation.

Even if a business is closed, their listing may include the date on which they expect to be open, and information about any kind of special event, even while closed.

Information is also included about any modified days or hours of operation, special precautions that a business may require of its customers, special ways in which a customer may order and pick-up food or merchandise, and special ways in which a business may be able to deliver its food or merchandise to its customers.

“Our Mission at the Brookfield Chamber is to help our member businesses maximize their business opportunities in a “business as usual” environment and to also be there and work with them in every way possible, especially in these very unusual times,” Steele said.

The Chamber’s website can be found at www.brookfieldmochamber.com. For

more information on local businesses, area tourism, local events, or Mental Health Awareness

and Suicide Prevention, please call the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce office during

normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Messages are checked nightly and throughout the weekend.