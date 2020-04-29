In a matter of days, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) made several arrests for drug crimes, including at a home in Wheeling, deputies had been investigating.

According to a series of press releases from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, his agency has had an on-going drug investigation at a location in Wheeling for some time. “On the night of April 25 at about 11 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle in Chillicothe on a traffic offense. The occupant of that vehicle has been a subject of that on-going investigation and during the stop, our officers had reasonable suspicion other crimes were taking place and probable cause to search the vehicle was present,” Cox said. “The search resulted in the seizure of various baggies of methamphetamine, drug distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia that is used for ingestion of methamphetamine.”

Deputies were assisted by the Chillicothe Police Department were able to arrest William "BJ" Knouse, 41, 800 block Highway B, Wheeling, for the alleged delivery of controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia. Knouse was later released pending the filing of formal charges. Cox said the investigation continues.

Mid-afternoon on April 27, LCSO executed a search warrant of a home in the 800 block of Highway B in Wheeling with assistance from a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The search of the home on the north end of Wheeling, resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, equipment commonly used in the distribution of controlled substance(s), methamphetamine drug paraphernalia and other item(s) supporting drug transactions, according to Cox.

Officers arrested Maegan A. Knouse, 38, for alleged delivery/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Online records show Maegan A. Knouse also has multiple felony allegations pending in Linn County Missouri which include 12 class C felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon, and two class D felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs-1st degree, all of which she is currently out on bond.

Maegan A. Knouse now charged with alleged class C felony delivery controlled substance-methamphetamine with bond set at $25,000 cash. She remains incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Mid-morning on April 27, Cox said deputies responded near Ludlow regarding a suspicious vehicle and occupants. LCSO found the vehicle and was able to get it stopped on U.S. Highway 36 near Utica. The investigation resulted in the seizure of a package of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Angela Stock, 39, Wheeling, and Spencer Pittman-Oleson, 24, Wheeling, for the alleged possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were processed and released pending filing of formal charges.