519 graduates will receive 558 degrees

This year marks the largest graduating class in the history of North Central Missouri College (NCMC) and the first-ever virtual commencement ceremony.

According to a press release, 2020 marks the first time in the college’s 93 years not to have a commencement ceremony on campus, but the very first virtual ceremony in NCMC’s history. The 2019 graduating class broke the record for the largest class in the history of the college with 515 degrees and certificates awarded to 484 individual graduates, and 2020 breaks the record again with an even larger graduating class of 558 degrees and certificates awarded to 519 individuals; 174 associate in arts, 14 associate in arts in teaching, 217 associate in applied science, seven associate in general studies, two associate in science and 144 certificates. The average age is 24.9, with the oldest graduate being 58 and the youngest 18. Graduates come from Alabama, California, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and countries Aruba, Belize, Curacao, Germany, Philippines, and United States.

NCMC will celebrate graduates virtually this year with more information to come regarding commencement ceremony and plans.