The Missouri State Highway Patrol will reopen driver testing centers for some services on Monday but there will be no road tests for non-CDL candidate drivers until further notice.

Those who can come in for tests should wear a mask or other face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed for applicant photos.

The offices will be open for non-CDL written tests for all classes of drivers, the patrol stated in a news release.

For commercial drivers, the offices will be open for license skills tests including pre-trip checklists, basic information and road tests.

Special priority will be given to CDL applicants who have already passed a portion of the skills test, applicants who had a CDL appointment scheduled prior to the suspension of testing last month, school bus operators over the age of 70 requiring annual testing, and applicants with other essential needs, the news release stated.

The patrol’s website will be updated with a list of designated drivers testing locations, days of service, hours of operation and phone numbers prior to May 4.