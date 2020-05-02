It's weird to work in an empty mall.

Andrea Hall and Michelle Scott, co-owners of the Auntie Anne's kiosk, are used to seeing crowds of people while they work. If there isn't a line of customers, there are plenty of people walking by, catching a whiff of pretzels in the oven or watching strings of dough get quickly flipped and twisted into recognizable knots.

Lately, the two have fired up their ovens to fill a la carte orders for curbside pickup or delivery. They have also assembled kits for making your own pretzels at home.

It's two ways the duo have tried to keep afloat a business they have owned for less than a year, after winning an endowment prize upon graduating from Missouri Western State University — nothing in any of the women's classes prepared them for the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.

"I don't think anyone could have prepared us for the pandemic," Hall said. "Something like this is a learning experience for everybody."

Hall, 24, and Scott, 23, moved to Joplin last year fresh from graduation at Missouri Western. Hall majored in accounting with a minor in entrepreneurship, and Scott had a double major in marketing and management.

Hall won an additional accolade: She won a semesterlong ownership competition organized by the school's Craig School of Business. The prize was effectively an Auntie Anne's franchise — Hall said the prize provided the collateral for obtaining loans to purchase the franchise.

Scott was a finalist in that same competition/class — both women had been interested in the competition since high school, according to a 2019 report from the St. Joseph News-Press. But long before a winner was decided, the two became friends and decided they'd be getting into business with each other no matter what.

When Steven Craig, the benefactor behind the business school and competition, presented the award, he announced that Hall and Scott would be 50-50 partners, according to the report.

The Auntie Anne's brand is owned by parent company Focus Brands, which also owns other chain restaurants in Joplin such as Schlotzsky's, Cinnabon, McAlister's Deli and Moe's Southwest Grill. Hall and Scott bought the Joplin franchise from the previous owners in July, only two months after their graduation, and got to work.

While things happened fast, they had a lot of help and support from the corporate level and from other franchise owners, Scott said.

"I think a lot of our learning process happened from how neither one of us had worked in fast food before," Scott said. "We had to relearn everything for fast food. That was our major learning experience when we stepped into this."

In addition to doing everything owners do, including managing a staff of five, they've also done everything employees do, from twisting pretzels to serving customers. All was going well until the pandemic brought business to a screeching halt.

Scott said that they had become a tight-knit family, and seeing them struggle has added to the stress of keeping their business afloat.

"It's been so hard having to tell people we have no hours for them this week," Hall said. "I know everyone is dealing with the same situation, and it's rough. We're trying to be there for support and to help them find grants for restaurant workers."

The two have found ways to get pretzels to customers, however. In recent weeks, they have stayed in touch via Facebook and offered a la carte ordering of some of their products, such as pretzel mini dogs, nuggets and their handmade classics. Bigger orders qualified for free delivery to Joplin, Webb City or Carl Junction. The two also offered kits for families to make their own pretzels at home.

While that has helped, the two are excited about reopening — something they will get to do Monday when a stay-at-home order is lifted. The pair already knows how to operate with the extra cleaning and social distancing that prevention calls for, and the business will offer a free classic pretzel with a $10 purchase between Monday and Friday.

The two have learned even more lessons, thanks to this special courseload assigned by the pandemic economy. Hall and Scott said they have learned the importance of adaptability and taking things day by day.

But the current crisis hasn't unraveled their knot for their new pretzel business. The two plan to expand their business over the next few years — something they couldn't do without the customers who have supported them.

"We've appreciated the community for being so supportive," Hall said. "It's sad to see the gates down in the mall. We're ready to get back to normal and see all of our friends."