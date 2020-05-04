Generations of Neosho teens once cruised the downtown Square and out to Neosho Boulevard and back on Friday and Saturday nights. Over time, the tradition faded away but on Saturday night, residents of all ages turned out for a special "Quarantine" Cruise Night, organized by Chris Hawkins, Codi Pogue and David Tanner.

Around 500 vehicles including classic cars, souped up hot rods, custom trucks, and everyday cars poured onto the Neosho Square for the event, filling both lanes and taking up all the parking spaces.

From there, they traveled down Neosho Boulevard and along every step of the way, local citizens watched from porches and from lawn chairs on the route.

The cruise night provided relief from the long weeks of quarantine and the #StayAtHome Missouri order that was removed effective Monday by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

The participating crowd was estimated to be more than a thousand and that may be a low estimate.

A number of community members would like to see the cruise become an annual, quarterly or even monthly event.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce posted a poll on their Facebook page to determine if there's interest to do a cruise each month. A Neosho tradition may be returning - stay tuned!