Pershing Memorial Hospital announced it will be going through a Companywide Reorganization process due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The reorganization process will include possible layoffs and a reorganization of processes and

departments. In addition, all managers have experienced a reduction in pay and this reduction will remain in place throughout this process.

Pershing is an Acute Care Hospital, located in Brookfield, has 147 employees.

“We are very proud of the work our employees do daily and especially through the pandemic,” Karla Clubine, nurse practitioner, said.

Hospitals across Missouri are seeing massive revenue loss after stopping elective procedures for the safety of the community they serve and the hospital during the corona pandemic.

“Many of the upcoming changes were already a part of our long term plan for cost savings due to Medicare reimbursement reductions and the lack of Medicaid Expansion in Missouri,” Clubine said. “It is the hospital’s duty to be here for many years to come for our community and employees.”

Pershing Memorial Hospital is also known as the General John J. Pershing Memorial Hospital and is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital that opened on Jan. 11, 1960.