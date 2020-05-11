A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Missouri.

CHARLESTON — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday in Charleston. Officers discovered two people shot inside a vehicle.

The driver, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old female passenger is hospitalized and expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Charleston is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis.