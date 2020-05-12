A Hale man was arrested on May 10, after evading law enforcement the day before. Since the suspect’s arrest, he has been given a 60-day sentence for being in contempt of court and then later assaulted a jail employee.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on May 9 about 11:51 a.m. Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a call in Bedford of an adult male allegedly trespassing on private property, exposing himself, cursing and making threats to the victim while carrying a large knife and refusing to leave.

“The suspect allegedly made advances toward the citizen while armed and the reported victim displayed his firearm ordering the suspect to back down and away,” Cox said. “Shortly thereafter the suspect reportedly fled from the area on an ATV when he heard sirens of approaching law enforcement. “

Officers obtained information for the criminal investigation and were assisted in a search for the suspect by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and an agent from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The suspect was not located on May 9.

The following day, May 10 at about 12:16 p.m. LCSO Detective Ryan Ford was in the Bedford area following up on the investigation and observed the suspect on an ATV and attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as Gary Forrest Goodhart, 39, Hale, who fled on the ATV down several roads. The deputy pursued the suspect while requesting assistance from area law enforcement and chasing the suspect into Hale in Carroll County. The suspect then drove through the Hale area at a slow speed and displaying sign language towards the deputy, Cox said. LCSO Chief Deputy Michael Claypole arrived and stopped ahead of the suspect which prompted him to stop and surrender without further incident.

Officers discovered a large sheath for the suspected knife reported the previous day and also a methamphetamine smoking pipe which was turned over to Carroll County Chief Deputy Dempsey for a potential criminal charge in Carroll County. The ATV was towed from the scene.

Goodhart was arrested by the LCSO for allegedly resisting arrest by flight and driving while suspended and subsequently incarcerated in the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail. Additional charges may be filed from the May 9 incident. Cox added that the LCSO was assisted on scene by MSHP and Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

On May 11, Goodhart was arraigned by an Associate Judge via video and reportedly became extremely profane, insulting and yelling at the judge. Goodhart was found to be in contempt of court and given a 60-day sentence to be served consecutive to any other sentence. The initial court hearing was due to Goodhart being charged in Livingston County Court with alleged resisting arrest and driving while suspended. That case will be taken up at another date/time.

On May 12 LCSO learned that Goodhart allegedly assaulted a jail employee at some point after the video court hearing the previous day. Daviess County may have an additional charge(s) pending on the suspect for this allegation.