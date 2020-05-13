The University of Missouri on Tuesday released details of a 24-hour virtual commencement that will begin at 2 p.m. Friday.

MU will award 6,630 degrees to 6,013 students as the spring semester, which moved to online instruction in mid-March, concludes with online activities. Some students will receive more than one degree.

More than 800 students who enrolled for online learning, from 44 states and Washington, D.C., and six countries, also will graduate this weekend, the university stated in a news release.

The online commencement will begin at 2 p.m. Friday with a video welcome from campus leaders from the administration and student body. The remarks will be posted at commencement.missouri.edu.

At 3 p.m., schools and colleges will begin posting messages and videos on social media, followed by individual departments beginning at 3:30 p.m. Social media messages and virtual events will continue until 8 p.m. and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, concluding at 2 p.m.

The university will award including 4,595 bachelor’s degrees, 1,200 master’s degrees, 366 doctorates, 81 law degrees, 66 education specialist degrees, 114 veterinary medicine degrees and 104 medical degrees.

“I am so proud of these graduates — because of their accomplishments, because of their potential and because of their resilience,” UM System President and interim Chancellor Mun Choi said in the news release. “These extraordinary students show us what it means to be Mizzou Made and Mizzou Strong, and our state and nation needs them now more than ever.”