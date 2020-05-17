A New Hampshire woman was arrested on May 11 for and charged with attempted child kidnapping from incidents that occurred in Monroe County on April 25.

In a press release, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of Erica I. Johnson, 20, Seabrook, New Hampshire, for class B felony attempted child kidnapping. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hampshire State Police.

“On April 25, Johnson traveled to Monroe County, from Boston, Mass., to meet an 11-year-old Monroe County resident. Johnson had been communicating with the juvenile for approximately four months via various gaming platforms and social media,” the press release stated.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined the purpose of Johnson’s trip was to coerce the juvenile into returning to New Hampshire with her. Johnson was not successful in leaving Monroe County with the child. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control began investigating the incident on April 25, and Johnson was arrested on May 11, in New Hampshire, by members of the New Hampshire State Police. She is currently in custody in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, awaiting extradition to Missouri. Her bond has been set at $50,000, cash only.

“The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children” the press release reads. “If you, or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, please call your local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at: 1-888-3737-888; or text 233733 (BeFree).”