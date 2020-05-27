Classes are 30 minutes each, June 8-11.

North Central Missouri College is offering a free-mini class from June 8-June 11, to help those interested in learning how to take online college courses. Four, 30 minute sessions will help introduce and navigate individuals to an online course and use technology to be successful. This noncredit mini-class will be conducted via NCMC’s online learning platform to help familiarize those with the technology used, how classes are held and receive instruction about online student services.

This course is designed to help those who have never taken an online class, struggled in the past, or unsure about learning from an online platform, be more comfortable, and confident enrolling in for-credit online courses. According to a press release from NCMC, topics covered will be the basics of online learning, in-depth use of the learning platform Brightspace, online student services, and the next steps to becoming a student. Each class session will be 30 minutes long, with an additional optional 30 minutes at the end for questions.

Individuals can pick a day or evening course, but spots are limited. For more information and how to enroll, contact Admissions at admissions@mail.ncmissouri.edu or 660-359-3948 x1401.