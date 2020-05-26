Area arrest and accident reports from the MSHP.

Andrew Costello, 35, Brookfield, was arrested by Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) at 11:38 a.m., on May 25 in Linn County, according to online arrest records. Costello was arrested for alleged driving while suspended, then was processed and released from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers also arrested Kerry McBroom, 51, Gallatin, at about 12:58 a.m., on May 25, in Daviess County for alleged DWI, driving while revoked and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

Trenton resident, Gabriel Buzzard, 37, was arrested about 10:29 p.m., on May 24 in Clinton County for alleged misdemeanor DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and released following a 24-hour hold, according to MSHP online arrest records.

David Luetticke, 54, Chillicothe, was arrested at 9:58 p.m., on May 23 by Trooper in Livingston County. He was charged with alleged felony DWI. He was then taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and was released after a 24-hour hold.

According to an accident report from the MSHP Josclynn Beck, 19, Salisbury, was struck by a vehicle driven by Christina Thomas, 54, Richmond at about 1:45 p.m., on May 23 when Beck attempted to run across Highway 24 and Rucker Street and ran into the path of the Thomas vehicle. As a result of the accident Beck received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.