



The Friends of Historic Boonville will hold its Community Art Show June 25-27 at the Hain House at 412 Fourth St.

Drawings, paintings, mixed media and photography are welcome. There is a limit of 2 entries per person and they can be submitted up until 3 p.m. June 19 at the Friends office in the Old Cooper County Jail at 614 E. Morgan.

Artwork should be framed or matted. There is a nominal entry fee.

The exhibition will open 10 a.m. and close 5 p.m. each day. First-, second- and third-place ribbons will be given in each category.

For more information contact Executive Director Laura Wax at 660-882-7977 or email fohb@gmail.com.

The event is taking place in what would have been Heritage Days, which was canceled earlier in May over concerns related to COVID-19.

The Sundown Concert Series also is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Friends decided to err on the side of caution, according to a statement from the organization.